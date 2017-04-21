BREAKING NEWS: Steele administrator resigns

Saturday, April 22, 2017
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 4:14pm admin

The top leader of government in Steele County has resigned from her post after a recent performance evaluation.

County administrator Laura Elvebak resigned effective Friday after being placed on paid administrative leave. The county board accepted her resignation during a special board meeting Friday afternoon.

The board noted that it sought new direction with its administrative staff going forward.

The resignation comes after the board met in a closed session April 11 without Elvebak present to discuss her work performance. Shortly after that meeting she was placed on administrative leave.

Elvebak had been with the county for just over two years. 

