‘Little Mermaid’ packs ‘em in

Kasson-Mantorville High School hosted its final performance of “The Little Mermaid” on Sunday before a large crowd gathered in the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center.

The play, based on the Broadway hit, the 1989 Disney movie, and the 1837 book by Hans Christian Andersen, featured 62 students in grades 3-12.

It was the first of four theatre productions scheduled this year at K-M. There also will be a one-act play in late January; a middle school detective comedy, ‘Shade of Noir,’ in late February; and a high school play, the romantic comedy ‘Almost Maine,’ in April.

That last play will be directed by Melisa Ferris, a veteran member of the Mantorville Theatre Company.