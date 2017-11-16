Saturday, November 18, 2017
Home / Steele County Times / ‘Little Mermaid’ packs ‘em in
Ariel bargains with Ursula (Gabby Thomas), the evil sea witch, to trade Ariel’s mermaid tail for human legs in order to join Prince Eric.

‘Little Mermaid’ packs ‘em in

Thu, 11/16/2017 - 12:33pm admin1
K-M hosts fall play finale
By: 
Richard Johnson

Kasson-Mantorville High School hosted its final performance of “The Little Mermaid” on Sunday before a large crowd gathered in the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center.

The play, based on the Broadway hit, the 1989 Disney movie, and the 1837 book by Hans Christian Andersen, featured 62 students in grades 3-12.

It was the first of four theatre productions scheduled this year at K-M. There also will be a one-act play in late January; a middle school detective comedy, ‘Shade of Noir,’ in late February; and a high school play, the romantic comedy ‘Almost Maine,’ in April.

That last play will be directed by Melisa Ferris, a veteran member of the Mantorville Theatre Company.

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media