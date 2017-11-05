Friday, May 12, 2017
The Blooming Prairie Ambulance Service annual open house is quickly coming up! Come join us on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 from 4-7pm at our facility located at 501 4th Street SE in Blooming Prairie! There is A LOT to do this year at our open house! Enjoy FREE food, take a tour of our facility and ambulance, and meet and talk to your local EMTs! NEW THIS YEAR - we will have a bounce house for the kids as well has having a MADD Car as well! There will also be prizes available to win!! We hope to see all of you on May 16th!

