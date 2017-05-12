Blossom girls jump out to 2-0 start

The Blossom girls’ basketball team earned an impressive victory over visiting WEM Friday for its second straight victory.

BP downed the Bucs 50-41, largely due to senior Sam Worst, who scored a career high 27 points. The come-from-behind win came over a quick WEM contingent with a lot of three-point shooters.

After a first half that went back and forth, but mostly controlled by the Buc three-point shooters, the locals trailed by three points at the half. BP took the lead just two minutes into the second half, and it never trailed again. The Blossoms built a 13-point advantage with eight minutes left in the game, but the visitors didn’t quit.

The margin shrank to just two points on the strength of good rebounding, but the locals fought back on Wurst’s two baskets inside and Julia Worke’s first triple of the game. The winners maintained a six to eight point lead over the final three minutes, with some late free throws sealing the win.

“We earned a hard-fought win over a quick opponent with several outside shooters,” said Blossoms coach John Bruns. “We were able to defend their offense, especially in the second half, and I was impressed that we took the game over, after the losers had cut our margin to just two points. We shot free throws very poorly, but we were able to make some down the stretch to preserve the win.”

Besides Wurst’s big night, Worke had 7 points, and McKenna Hein had her usual big game with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, and 2 assists. Wurst managed her first double-double of the season with 11 rebounds to go along with her 27 points. BP had a 44-21 edge in rebounding and outshot WEM 38 to 29 percent.

Coach Cory hendricson’s JV team also won its second game of the season 34-31 over WEM. Uiauna Bishop led the scoring with 11 points, and Bobbie Bruns and Maggie Bruns added 8 and 6 points. BP led by one point, 15-14, at the half.

BP girls win opener

Four Awesome Blossom girls counted double figure scoring, and the team opened its season with a convincing victory over Triton on the Cobra court at Dodge Center on Tuesday, Nov. 27. BP finished the first half on a run to lead by ten at the break, and the girls continued to play well on both sides of the ball.

“We got that 10-point lead at the half,” remarked Bruns, “and we continued to play well the rest of the way. Defensively, we rebounded well and managed a number of steals as well. Our ball movement handled every defense that Triton attempted, and overall, this was a great win for our program to start the season.”

BP shot 35 percent for the game on 19 of 53 attempts, while Triton shot 32 percent on 18 of 56 tries. The locals had a 32 to 25 edge in rebounding and pilfered the ball 15 times in the game. Both teams had many turnovers in a typical opening season contest.

Senior Sam Wurst led the balanced attack with 17 points, including 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Freshman Megan Oswald counted 15 points, and McKenna Hein and Julia Worke each added 12. Sidney Gilliand and Kendra Peterson counted 13 and 12 points for the Cobras. Wurst and Oswald both had 7 rebounds for BP, and Hein and Worke added 5 each. It marked an impressive opening season victory for the Blossoms.

Hendrickson’s JV team also won its opener with a 20-17 win over Triton. The Cobras led by a point at the half, but the Blossoms outscored the hosts 10-6 after the break, despite a night when the local shooting percentage bordered on miserable.

Bobbie Bruns and Maren Forystek led the Blossom scoring with 5 points each, and Baylee Sorenson added 4 points.

Coach Hendrickson indicated that it was a typical first game with the ball just not going in the basket. The team needs to improve the free throw shooting and rebounding, although the defense did a good job on the Cobras, he said.