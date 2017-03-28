BP Education auction raises $70,000

“It’s just plain amazing,” said Julie Noble, president of the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation, when reflecting on the 14th annual BP Ed auction held last Saturday night, March 25.

Noble and Sue Zwiener, founder of the auction idea, reported funds raised from a silent auction and a live auction at about $70,000. Last year’s total of $80,000 stands as a record for the annual BP Ed Foundation event.

The money raised is “just half of the story,” Zwiener said. All auction items are donated, thus a clear profit is realized on everything auctioned and that’s the other half of the story.

“The generosity and level of support for the Foundation and for Blooming Prairie schools is unbelievable,” said Zwiener. “We’re just so excited about how much the town cares about their kids,” she added.

The silent and live auctions drew huge crowds at The Pizza Cellar and at The Cue Company in Blooming Prairie. Noble and Zwiener thanked all the donors, the buyers and the many volunteers who worked the auction. The auctions went until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It was estimated that 300-plus items were donated, said BP Education Foundation President Julie Noble and Secretary Karen Fouarge. There were 175 live items and more than 200 silent items.

Many of the donated items were handmade creations of adults and students. Students at the Blooming Prairie Elementary School helped make about 25 project items for the silent auction.

All donated items were printed in a special booklet given to all bidders.

A new twist was added to the auction this year. Tickets at $50 each were sold with the winner getting the chance to pick any item on the auction list. Sandy Jones was the winner. She picked the four airline tickets at any place in the continental United States. The tickets were donated by Minimizer.

Zwiener said the crowd “was ecstatic” when Jones was announced as the winner. “She puts in so much time working with the elementary kids on their projects for the auctions,” Zwiener said.

Let’s look at some of the high bid items:

• Utility shed constructed by BPHS class, $2250

• Autographed University of Minnesota football helmet signed by Coach P.J. Fleck, donated by Mike Nealy, $1600

• Blossom boys basketball birthday party for six, $1600

• Pickled eggs, donated by Margaret and Billy Noble, $200

• Vintage telephone donated by Cindi and Darrell Hansen, $450

• Variety of baked goods went anywhere from $150 to $400

• BP Natural Beef (Aaron Anderson, Paul Smith, Jared Smith) donated quarter beef with processing. Jared Smith bought the item and donated proceeds to the community Backpack program.

• 2 Vikings tickets for 2017-18 game TBD, donated by Pete and Mary Kittelson, $525

• Pheasant hunt, donated by Mark Larkoski, KDC, Smooth Moves and Chad Christianson, $650

• Handmade gun cabinet, donated by Butch Anderson, $750

• Luau,Donated by Rick and Chris Klemmensen, Jay Klemmensen, Jan Pederson, $800

• Basketball autographed by U of M coaches Richard Pitino and Marlene Stollings, donated by Roger and Joanne Sorenson, $550

Mystery prize raffle tickets were sold and the winner received a significant prize of $1200 in merchandise from Brick Furniture.

Announcers, auctioneers and ring men for the live auction were: Jason Iacovino, Chris Kubal, Lianna Doocy, Steve Seykora, Mark Dittlevson, Dennis Jensen, Justin Krell, Johnny Kraling, Dave Thompson, Jeremy Simon, Matt Kittelson, Josh Toquam, Mike Studer and Dustin Doocy.

In addition to all items donated, the Foundtion also received some cash and item donations as follows: Cynthia and Charles Halstenson; Shirley Magnuson; Arkema; Floor Tech; Mark and Sandy Larkoski; Smooth Moves Seats aka H2O on the GO; Federated Insurance; Worlein Funeral Homes; Barb (McDonald) and Thomas McWhirter; KDC Inc.; The Bakery; Sportstitch; Jamie Klemmensen and Nick Nelson.

The auction committee consists of Karen Fouarge, Sue Zwiener, Becky Noble, Lori Arndt, Julie Noble, Julie Naatz, Jennifer Walsh, Pam Hameister, Carrie Farr, Betti Johnson, Kathi Peterson, Lois Nelson, Diane Anderson, Sue Helgeson, Terese Sisler, Mary Kittelson, Judy Bishop, Al and Lori Lysne, Rachel Klemmensen, Jessica Carlson and Jason Iocavino.

Current board members of the BP Education Foundation are: Julie Noble, Mark Larkoski, Karen Fouarge, Lori Arndt, Camden Heimerman, Sue Helgeson, Jennifer Walsh, Doug Myers, Roger Sorenson, Chris Staloch, Diane Anderson, Carrie Farr, Lois Nelson, Josh Toquam, Pam Hameister, Rod Krell, Judy Bishop, Barry Olson, Lisa Bruns, Bill Rinkenberger, Barb Kaplan, Allyson Skillestad and Emma Christianson.

The BP Education Foundation is a non-profit organization created by a group of fiscally conservative community members. Mission of the Foundation is “to enhance the educational opportunities for the students of ISD 756.”

Funding for the Foundation is possible through the generous contributions of community members, alumni, business and other charitable organizations.

The Foundation uses its resources to fill voids in programs by adding to the eduction experiences of the students of ISD 756.

Proceeds from the auctions will be used to fund allocations requested from the BP School District and from teachers. The allocation requests are made twice a year. About 50 are allotted each year, Zwiener said.

The funds are used to support technology advances, field trips, robotics team at high school, lego project at the elementary school, etc.

“It was a long night, but it takes a long time to make that much money in one night,” Zwiener theorized. “It just goes to show you that it takes an entire town to raise our children and Blooming Prairie wants to have the best for our kids,” she added.

Auction #14 is in the books and planning now starts for #15 to be held in 2018.