BP junior high roundup

The junior high boys ended the pre-holiday season with losses to USC at Wells Dec. 13. Drew Kittelson poured in 23 points for the seventh grade, but the Rebels edged BP 34-33. The eighth grade also lost a close 45-42 decision to USC. Mitchell Fiebiger had 12 points, and Alex Miller counted nine.

“The teams continue to improve,” remarked coach Ranell Kittelson. “As both games were very competitive. Many missed free throws became a factor in the two losses this time. The boys continue to show determination to get better each time they play.”

Both the junior high boys and girls got their seasons started two weeks ago. The boys won a doubleheader over Medford on the home court Thursday, Dec. 8, and both the 7th and 8th grade boys won their games, while the junior high girls won one game and lost three in two doubleheaders.

The seventh grade boys defeated the Tigers 30-7, and the eighth grade won 38-6. Drew Kittelson led the seventh grade with nine points, Bradley Simon had six, and Payton Fristedt added five. Luke Larkoski counted nine points for the eighth grade, with Cole Christianson and Alex Miller chipping in eight points each.

“Both teams did a great job running the offense,” commented Coach Kittelson, “and they stayed aggressive on defense as well. It has been a lot of fun to see these boys learn and improve over the past weeks.”

Coach Emily Henslin’s seventh grade team routed USC Tuesday, Dec. 13 with a full court press leading to a 37-4 victory. Bobbie Bruns led the scoring with 11 points, and Ashleigh Alwes added eight. The eighth grade won its game 33-23. Bruns and Alwes had 11 points each. The teams are 3-3 for the season.

In earlier games, the 8th grade girls played WEM In their first game and got manhandled 40-4. The seventh grade, however led its game 21-12 at the half and then hung on, with Reese Millam making two clutch shots to preserve the win.

In their games on Dec. 8 against Medford, the Tigers led BP eighth grade squad 14-8 at the half, but BP stormed back in the second half, before losing 24-23. Alwes and Bruns each had 8 points. Medford’s eighth grade team had an easy time with the Blossoms, winning 49-21. Emily Miller counted 10 points for the Blossoms.