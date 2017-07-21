BREAKING NEWS: Motorcyclist critically injured in Blooming Prairie

A 31-year-old Blooming Prairie man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Blooming Prairie Thursday night.

The State Patrol has identified the motorcyclist as Cody Thomas Soland. He was airlifted from the scene to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Soland was operating a 1994 Harley southbound on Highway Avenue South around 6:41 p.m. According to the patrol, Soland was traveling too fast to navigate the curve and went across the northbound lane and struck a curb.

The patrol said Soland was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was involved.

Blooming Prairie Police, Fire and Ambulance and Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted the patrol at the scene.