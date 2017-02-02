BREAKING NEWS: Pilot seriously injured in plane crash

A pilot has been airlifted to the hospital after crashing a plane west of Ellendale Thursday night.

Steele County authorities report that the pilot was able to walk to a nearby residence. The pilot was then airlifted by North Memorial Air Ambulance to the hospital. The condition of the pilot is currently unknown.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Emergency personnel are still on the scene, which is under control of the Federal Aviation Administration. Other agencies assisting are Minnesota State Patrol, Ellendale Fire Department, Ellendale Ambulance and sheriff’s offices from Steele, Waseca and Freeborn.

The public is asked to avoid the immediate area.