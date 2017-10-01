Friday, January 13, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Steele Courthouse closed indefinitely as water pipe bursts

Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:03pm admin

The Steele County Courthouse in Owatonna has been closed indefinitely after a water pipe burst Tuesday afternoon.

Water came gushing through the courthouse from the third floor around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing county officials to close the building.

County workers will be working in the coming days to clean up damage throughout the 126-year-old facility, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places. 

It’s unknown at this time where court hearings will be held.

The Times will have further updates when more details become available.

 

