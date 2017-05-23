Greater police coverage debated for Blooming Prairie

Last week at the monthly Blooming Prairie city council meeting, Karen Peterson addressed the council to request the Blooming Prairie police force add another full time officer to its force.

The police force currently has three full time officer, which is one shy of the number needed to have 24/7 police coverage. The city currently lacks consistent overnight coverage.

“I support our Blooming Prairie Police Department and want them to be successful in their jobs with the right resources,” Peterson said, “I am passionate about law enforcement & public safety because I also graduated from MSU, Mankato with a Law Enforcement / Corrections degree.”

As a resident and business owner in Blooming Prairie, Peterson is deeply concerned about the safety of the community. The issue came to a head for her when several windows in Blooming Prairie, including her neighbor’s, were smashed. According to Peterson, the number of calls the police department responds to are on the rise.

She acknowledges that another officer would mean higher property taxes for everyone, but feels the greater protection is worth it.

“24 hour coverage would potentially impact every resident in town,” Peterson said, “by having an officer available for a call right away rather than losing precious minutes waiting for an off-duty officer to arrive.

Police Chief Greg Skillestad agrees with Peterson.

“I actually requested another full time officer last year,” he said. Skillestad made his request to the police commission, which reports its minutes to the city council.

The current officers work on 10 hour shifts. Skillestad said a fourth officer doesn’t automatically mean 24/7 coverage, but it would mean enough manpower for overnight coverage. With a fourth officer and some rearranging of the schedule, he said they could make it 24/7 like some nearby communities do. Skillestad said his aim is always the “best protection for Blooming Prairie.”

At the council meeting, Mayor Peterson requested the statistics that Peterson had gathered on police coverage from surrounding communities.

“We deal with budget in September,” he said, “And we’ll take a look at it then.”