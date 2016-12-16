Huskies down Packers

After’s Tuesday’s big win over Section for Farmington on Tuesday, the Owatonna boys hockey team was back on home ice for a Big Nine Conference tilt against Austin. However, there was another opponent the Huskies were up against Thursday night… health.

Despite playing their second game in as many days, Owatonna used a three-goal first period to down the Austin Packers 4-2 Thursday night at the Four Seasons Centre. Head coach Josh Storm said the improvement in their forecheck really helped establish a presence in the offensive zone early was the key.

“The forecheck has improved in every game this season. We’ve been working on generating offense in practice; moving with the puck rather than standing with the puck,” he added.

The Huskies had barely any hiccups while in the offensive zone, although one resulted in an early deficit. Owatonna was on the powerplay early in the first period after Austin’s Hunter Guyette was assessed a five minute major for checking from behind. While trying to open up a window to shoot, Austin’s defense created a turnover only to find Jack Dankert waiting at the Owatonna blue line, giving him breakaway to net the game’s first goal.

After the minor miscue, Owatonna settled in to score two unanswered even strength goals in the first period. The first coming off the blade of Braeden Meier on a nice wraparound to punch it just under the Austin goaltender’s pad at the 12:05-mark of the period. The second was a nifty snipe from senior captain Adam Rehman.

The Huskies were dominant in the offensive zone, using a blend of smooth, crisp passing and timely shots to generate a rebound attempt. Owatonna outshot Austin 18-6 in the first period. In fact, Owatonna surrendered just 21 shots on net all game, holding the Packers to a high of nine shots attempted in the second period. The Huskies on the other hand, registered 36 shots on goal for the game. Aside from two breakaways, the Packers were unable to sustain any time in the offensive zone. Storm credits that to the game plan going in.

“I think going into this week, our focus was starting to battle harder, compete harder. We made the kids come in at 6:30 in the morning because I was not happy with the way they were attacking the one-on-one situations, but I felt like we were better tonight,” he commented.

Owatonna was able to find the back of the net in the second period as Tyler Wencl was able to knock home the Huskies’ third goal of the game. Wencl had a huge night for Owatonna, registering a goal and two assists to finish with three points. While they were succeeding in finding the back of the net, they were more importantly able generate momentum with the special teams.

The Huskies were 1 for 6 on the powerplay, as Carter Broton was able to lift the puck past a sprawling Packer’s goaltender to net the final goal for Owatonna. One area that Owatonna has been continuing to show signs of improvement tonight was the penalty-kill. Against Austin, the Huskies were perfect, killing all four of the Packers’ attempts, in large part to continuing to apply pressure.

“I do see signs, I saw it a lot in the second. I want to see us push the puck more and not give them time to set up. I think we’re a second late a lot right now. We’ll just keep working on it,” commented Storm.

The Packers were able to net a goal in the third period after Jake Halsey was able to sneak behind the Huskies’ defense for the breakaway, cutting the lead to 4-2.

Owatonna will face Chanhassen on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Four Seasons Centre.

***There will be an update for the game against Chanhassen Saturday.