Medford Veterans Memorial completed

After three years of planning, fundraising, and construction, the Medford Veterans Memorial was completed last Wednesday with the installation of the last two memorial slabs.

Members of the five-person committee who organized the memorial were present to watch its completion. Butch Schultz, an army veteran who sits on the committee was glad to see the project done.

“We got it all paid for and some in the kitty,” he said. He was grateful for all the support from the community and the city that had made the project possible. The memorial cost $80,000 in total.

Fellow members of the committee include Roger Hagen, John Hager, Vern Jeno, and Steve Clark, who works for the city.

Sunburst Memorials, which operates out of Saint Cloud, did the memorial. The initial names were all done in shop, but according to Schultz, a new name can be added for $200.

The completed memorial makes a charming reminder of the gratitude felt by the Medford community for its veterans.