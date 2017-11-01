Nacia Olson Obit

Nacia Rochelle Olson went home to be with the Lord last night. She battled cancer and was a brave warrior. She didn't lose her battle... she won. She is pain free and home free and began the patient wait for her loved ones to one day join her in Heaven. Jesus told His followers: "And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you." That was recorded in John 16:22. We take solace in the words - "we will see you again." This is an updated video that was shot last December and continues to be Nacia's voice in the ongoing fight against cancer.