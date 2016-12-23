NEWS ALERT: Commission names 3 judge candidates

Finalists include Steele County’s top prosecutor

Steele County’s top prosecutor is under consideration for taking on a judge position in the Third Judicial District.

The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection has named County Attorney Daniel McIntosh one of three finalists for the judgeship in Waseca County. The other finalists are Carol Hanks and Jeffrey Johnson.

The three have been recommended to Gov. Mark Dayton for consideration to fill the current vacancy, which was created by the retirement of Judge Larry Collins. The successful candidate will be based at the Waseca County Courthouse.

McIntosh has worked for the county attorney’s office since 2001 and was appointed county attorney in 2010 when Doug Ruth retired. As county attorney, McIntosh is responsible for legal counsel for the county, adult prosecution, law enforcement training and operations management.

He is a member of the Owatonna Hospital Board of Trustees and United Way of Steele County. McIntosh is also a youth athletics coach for Owatonna Parks and Recreation. In addition, he has also been a sponsor of Promoting Peace Conference for both Steele and Waseca counties.

Hanks is a shareholder at Patton, Hoversten & Berg in Owatonna where she handles family law, estate planning and probate cases. She has previous experience as a judicial law clerk to three judges, including Honorable Renee Worke, Casey Christian and Joseph Bueltel.

She is a member of the Fifth District Bar Association, Steele County Bar Association and Lawyers Professional Responsibility Fifth District Ethics Committee. Hanks has also been a Children’s Justice Initiative committee member for Steele and Waseca counties.

Johnson is a public defender for the Third Judicial District where he is responsible for the effective delivery of public defender services to 11 counties in southeastern Minnesota. He was the interim managing attorney in the public defender’s office and president of his own firm.

He is involved with the Minnesota Board of Public Defense Advanced Sentencing Advocacy program. Johnson also was a girls youth hockey coach and a member of the Exchange Club Center for family unity.

All candidates will be involved in an interview process over the next few weeks. The governor will likely appoint the new judge in January or February.