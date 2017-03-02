NEWS UPDATE: FAA INVESTIGATING ELLENDALE PLANE CRASH

The Federal Aviation Administration continues its investigation into the small plane crash outside of Ellendale Thursday night.

FAA investigators were on the scene all day trying to figure out why the plane crashed into a farm field just north of Beaver Lake in Steele County.

Authorities have identified the pilot as Daniel Johnathan Bass, 39. He was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The initial flight plan for Bass was from Duluth to Winona, according to authorities. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the flight plan had been altered and asked to assist in locating the plane.