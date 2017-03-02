Saturday, February 4, 2017
Home / Steele County Times / NEWS UPDATE: FAA INVESTIGATING ELLENDALE PLANE CRASH

NEWS UPDATE: FAA INVESTIGATING ELLENDALE PLANE CRASH

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 6:14pm admin

The Federal Aviation Administration continues its investigation into the small plane crash outside of Ellendale Thursday night.

FAA investigators were on the scene all day trying to figure out why the plane crashed into a farm field just north of Beaver Lake in Steele County. 

Authorities have identified the pilot as Daniel Johnathan Bass, 39. He was airlifted from the scene and taken to a hospital.  His condition is unknown at this time.

The initial flight plan for Bass was from Duluth to Winona, according to authorities. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the flight plan had been altered and asked to assist in locating the plane. 

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

 

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media