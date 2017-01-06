Owatonna in flames for ‘Smokin’ in Steele’

“Smokin’ in Steele,” a decade of blues to raise money for deserving groups is promising to raise the bar again this year with the best show ever. The Knights of Columbus Council 945 has been holding this fundraiser in Owatonna for 10 years and is excited to see how much can be accomplished for the main beneficiary this year, which is, The Special Olympics.

Billed not just as a “fundraiser” but a “fun-raiser,” John “Blueshammer” Hammer said, “The 10th Annual Smokin’ in Steele will definitely and rightfully take its place as the best ever.”

If travel back to last year’s festivities, you would have seen many famous legends in the Blues industry perform, including Tullie Brae, Dave Lambert, Donna Dahl and Shaun Murphy, a member of Bob Seeger’s E-Street band.

This year’s lineup goes above and beyond as some favorites from last year are coming back and some big newcomers are landing in Owatonna for the show.

It all kicks off Friday afternoon in Park Square with Brother Sun Sister Moon, a Minnesota based group which thrilled the Owatonna crowds last year in their performances. Kaitlyn Roby of LillieNews.com said, “As a guitar-drums duo called Brother Sun Sister Moon, their rare setup, a raw sound, and palpable chemistry on stage set them apart.”

At 4:30, the incredible Shaun Murphy will be back with her band. John Piott of Bluesblast Magazine said, “WORLD TAKE NOTICE!!! There is a new lady in the room. One of impeccable talent. Strength, power and confidence is ever present in her style. Clearly a new force that should be noticed and enjoyed by…”

The Jeremiah Johnson band from St. Louis, who, according to Blues Matters, Blues Hall of Fame Foundation Media Award winner, says, “Solid back to basics blues rock with all the right British, Texas and Southern rock influences from this St. Louis-based power trio, which is starting to garner commercial success in the wake of a recent rockumentary featuring its music.”

Also onstage in the Beer Garden Friday is Reverend Raven & The Chainsmokin’ Altarboys will also be performing late into the early hours of Saturday morning. Reverend Raymond has gained national praise and acclaim, playing at such famous venues as Buddy Guy’s Legends.

Don “T-Bone” Erickson, founding editor of Blues Wax Magazine said, “I’ve been a big fan of Reverend Raven for many years. Give his band one listen and you’ll become a convert as well. Strong vocals and incredible guitar playing, along with swaggering sax or hot harp, and a rhythm section that locks it all together into mighty grooves, this is how today’s Chicago-style blues should sound!”

On Saturday, there will be nine bands performing throughout the day, including the Norman Jackson Band at 5:30 whose mission is to “bring the REAL Blues and make sure you forget all your problems, daily struggles, cares and smile.”

Keeping the Blues alive comments about the band, Southern Avenue which is performing at 7:30 at the Beer Garden, “Southern Avenue is currently tearing it up on the iTunes Blues Albums chart. Keep an eye on these guys.” Also, the American Blues Scene said, “If Memphis music is a genre, [Southern Avenue] is it!”

Finally, at 9:30, Mississippi Bigfoot comes to the stage. This is a quintet that may be heard all the way to the Twin Cities. They have a big sound that marries the dark, Mississippi backwoods blues to the big city Chicago blues experience. Mick Kolassa, record producer and member of the Board of the Blues Foundation said, “Mississippi Bigfoot is proof that the blues are alive and strong. I was blown away when I first heard them, and I still am. This stuff makes me smile hard.”

Record crowds are expected for this annual event that will bring people from all over the country to Owatonna. “I can say we are prepared for anything,” Hammer said. “with the exception of a late season blizzard.

“This years bands carry forward the tradition of the best entertainment that you will see anywhere, anytime. The best thing is that we are having fun while raising funds for the Special Olympics of Steele County and other local charities.”

Fun facts about this year’s star-studded weekend:

• Smokin’ in Steele is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society

• Smokin’ in Steele is a state champion barbeque contest as proclaimed by Governor Mark Dayton

• It is part of the fifteen-year fundraising event raising thousands of dollars for charity

• There is a classic car show

• Free harmonica lessons for kids

• Smokin’ in Steele 5K run/walk for the sixth year

• Antique tractor and semi-truck show

• There is a bicycle cruise

• There are camping sites

• Friday night after the last band performs, there is an all-star encore with several of the bands coming together for a monster jam.

For more information on the rib competitions, the hours, the 5K, the classic car show and so much more, please see a copy of last week’s Steele County Times or go to the Smokin’ in Steele website at: smokininsteele.com.