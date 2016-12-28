Razorbacks split duals

In the first home meet of the season, the Westfeld Razorbacks slit a pair of matches Tuesday, Dec. 20. Plainview-Eilgn-Millville edged Westfield 34-33 in the first match, despite the Razorbacks winning five of the last seven bouts. Westfield won the second match over an outmanned Triton team 73-6.

Cael Marx earned a 3-1 close decision over Ethan Arett in the opening bout of the PEM match, and the Bulldogs quickly took a 24-0 lead. Jackson Heydt finally got the Razorbacks on the board with a 5-3 decision over Grant Rubin at 138. Despite Seth Peterson pinning Connor Jones in the first period at 152, and Colton Krell winning by forfeit at 160 pounds, but the Bulldogs still led 27-15.

Morgan Moreno pinned Frank Wingert in the third period at 182. Tristen Riecken and Dylan Nirk both lost decisions 9-6 and 15-5 to give PEM an insurmountable team lead, and first period pins for Mitchell Oswald, and Trey Chatman just made the match a one-point loss. Both Oswald and Chatman recorded the fall in the second minute of the bouts.

Against Triton, the only points for the Cobras came from a forfeit at 113. Westfield scored on five forfeits, pins ffrom Jackson Heydt at 132 and Jordan Sullivan at 145. Seth Peterson’s 5-0 decision over Trey Theobold at 152, and another pin, this time from Colton Krell over Dalton Otterbein in just 55 seconds at 160.

Tristen Riecken pinned Anthony Avery at 182 in just !:05, at 195 Dylan Nirk pinned Max Laromee in the first period, and Trey Chatman won a 15-4 major decision over Zach Somers at heavyweight. Those results, plus the forfeits made it an easy win for the Razorbacks, who have lost just one dual match in the season so far.