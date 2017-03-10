A Royal Couple

Blooming Prairie has a new royal couple as Mitchell Oswald was crowned king and Rachel Pirkl queen at Blooming Prairie Homecoming festivities Monday night. Oswald is the son of Phil Oswald and Kathy Paulner while Pirkl’s parents are Tim and Lori Pirkl. Other king candidates were Jake Ressler, Max Romeo, Ethan Arett and Lucas Noble. The other queen candidates were McKenna Hein, Linnea Sunde, Ayren Ingvalson and Emma Christianson. See Page 3A for more details on this week’s homecoming festivities at Blooming Prairie.