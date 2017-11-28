It proved to be a case of sweet revenge for the Owatonna Huskies Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

After being knocked out of the state tournament last year by Elk River, the Huskies (12-1) came back in dramatic fashion to dominate the Elks 63-26 and capture the State 5A football title.

It is the second time in five years that Owatonna has snagged the championship crown. The last time was in 2013 when the Huskies shut out Brainerd 24-0.

“They’re a great bunch of kids to work with,” said an elated Huskies coach Jeff Williams of this year’s championship team. “I’m really happy for them and what they have been able to accomplish. They have an awful lot to be proud of.”

Star running back Jason Williamson dominated the game once again for the Huskies. He tied the Prep Bowl record for the most combined touchdowns, six, in a single game. He delighted fans with a heads-up 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half to snatch Elk River’s only lead in the game.

Check out our souvenir edition inside this week’s newspaper for all the game highlights and photos of the championship team.