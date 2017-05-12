Tyler Mundy was a believer in heavy metal

Tyler Mundy was always concerned about his customers, whether they were buying a used car, or whether they are buying a metal part from his machine shop.

After a nearly two-year battle with cancer, Mundy, of Kasson, died Nov. 28 at age 44.

Mundy was the owner of Heavy Metal, LLC, located at 335 Highway Ave. South in Blooming Prairie. Heavy Metal is a machine shop that can make small metal parts for small machines and big parts for big machines. "We are a job shop," Mundy said in an interview with The Times two years ago.

"Tyler was a master at his craft of machining and no project was too tough for him to tackle," said Dennis Heimerman, owner of Metal Services of Blooming Prairie. Heimerman's company was a regular customer of Heavy Metal.

"If he did not have the correct equipment, he would send you to someone who did," Heimerman pointed out.

"I worked with him from the time he was at Pal’s Machining and always enjoyed working with him. He was a man of great integrity to do business with and his word was gold,” Heimerman said. “On a personal level, he was a devoted Christian, family man, and friend. He will be missed by all of us at Metal Services for a long, long time,” he added.

It was Heimerman who convinced Mundy to set up his own metal shop in Blooming Prairie. Mundy worked for PAL's Machining of Owatonna for 18 years, then decided to take a year off. He sold used cars in Dodge Center for that year.

Heimerman contacted Mundy a year to the date Mundy began his hiatus from machining work. Mundy rented a building owned by Heimerman and eventually purchased it to start his own company.

"The community of Blooming Prairie has lost a great businessman and we thank his family for sharing him with our community," stated Blooming Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Becky Noble.

Mundy sold Heavy Metal to Jason and Aaron Loucks last October.

Much of Heavy Metal's work goes to local businesses like Minimizer, Metal Services, Tandem Products, Bio-Plastic Solutions, Sputtering Components and Spray Control. Heavy Metal also does considerable work for McNeilius Trucking in Dodge Center. Heavy Metal does CNC (Computer Numeric Control) turning and milling.

Mundy's company name comes from his love of music. He played bass guitar and sang in a rock'n roll band of four called The G Monkeys. He attended Winona State University on a vocal scholarship.

A large display showing a unique metal design with a guitar mounted next to it can be seen in the Heavy Metal office.

One of the most popular items crafted at Heavy Metal is an Olympic weight bar used on exercise machines. The company sold over 8,000 nationwide two years ago.

Some of Heavy Metal's clients include Major League Baseball and National Football League teams. Heavy Metal has done work for the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. Orders have also gone out to the University of Tennessee football team and to Pepperdine University in California.

Team logos are printed on the weight lifting bars. "We don't sell anything out of here with our name on it," Mundy once said.

Mundy was always complimentary to the city of Blooming Prairie as to how it caters to manufacturers. In early October, Mundy received a certificate of recognition at a Manufacturers Week luncheon at the Blooming Prairie City Center. BP Mayor H. Peterson presented the certificate to Mundy.

The Mundy family created a Caring Bridge web page soon after he began treatments for his cancer condition. The site provides a brief synopsis of Tyler Mundy's journey battling cancer.

In January of 2016, Mundy first began noticing rib and sternum pain that seemed to migrate. After multiple tests, lab draws and consults, the diagnosis was Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow.

The Myeloma lesions in his bones weakened them, allowing them to fracture easily.

Over the summer of 2016, Mundy received chemotherapy. After a successful summer of chemo, he was placed in stem cell transplant treatment. Treatment continued at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to the present time.

Tyler Mundy is survived by his wife Heather and by three children, Katelyn, Breanna and Caleb, all of Kasson.

Other survivors include: mother, Linda (Dale) Ulve of Kasson; father, Larry (Carol) Mundy of Dodge Center; sister, Tiffani (Jason) Dover; nephews, Mack and Creeden of Rochester; step-brother, Jeff Ulve of Kasson; maternal grandmother, Marlyss Thompson of Hayfield and a host of other family and friends. Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Sam Thompson; paternal grandparents, Carol and Albert Mundy and by his uncle, Bruce Mundy.

To honor his memory and character, in lieu of donations to family, the family requested using a gift to be a blessing to someone else.

The family expressed its wishes in an obituary notice: "The next time you're in a drive through, restaurant, gas station, or anywhere, bless someone else and pay it forward in Tyler's memory."

Mundy was born May 20, 1973, in Rochester to Larry Mundy and Linda (Thompson) Mundy. He was a 1991 graduate of Hayfield High School and went on to attend Winona State University and Riverland Community College in Austin.

Tyler and Heather Dunn were married on Feb. 8, 2008 in Lake Geneva, Wis.

A memorial service was held Saturday at Community Celebration Church in Kasson. Pastor Steve Larson officiated at the memorial service. A private family interment followed at Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.

Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes of Hayfield handled the arrangements.