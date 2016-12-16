Weather Warning: cold front moving in

WINTER STORM UPDATE: The Winter Storm is still on track for Friday and Saturday. Some snowfall may now start Thursday evening and early Friday morning, before the rates start picking up Friday after noon. 6-10" of snow is the latest estimate for Rice County based on averaging several sources.

This could be a particularly dangerous storm, not only because of the forecasted snow amounts, but due to the fact that on Saturday when most people will be busy clearing the snow, the temperature will be 4 degrees and dropping throughout the day, all the way down to -22 by Saturday night. Couple this with strong northwest winds at 15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH, and wind chills could drop into the -40 range at times. Proper dress will be critical whenever outdoors. Frostbite may occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Consider avoiding unnecessary travel, especially after 12 p.m. on Friday, and be prepared for challenging driving conditions throughout the afternoon and evening. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern, and drifts may accumulate on roadways. If you must travel, make sure to bring a fully-charged cell phone and a winter survival kit. Always let loved ones know that you will be venturing out and where you are going, and when you expect to get there. If you go off the roadway or get into an accident, it could take a considerable amount of time for emergency vehicles to respond